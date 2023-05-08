Hannibal Concert Association to present Rat Pack tribute concert

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association’s final concert of its 2022-2023 concert season is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 with Dean Christopher’s presentation of “The Rat Pack”.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University. The performance is funded in part by a Missouri Art Council Community Touring Grant.
Classic Vegas, Rat Pack and more, the concert will be a tribute to the music, style and entertainers of one of the greatest eras of entertainment. Dean Christopher, award winning actor, singer and impressionist, has performed from New York to Los Angeles in casinos, theaters, performing arts centers, for corporate events as well as guest entertaining for the Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Azamara and Oceania cruise lines.
Chrstopher was a favorite opening act for the late, legendary comedian Don Rickles and has opened for Frank Sinatra Jr.
Based in St Louis, he now is one of the most sought-after entertainers in the Midwest. His show features a seven-piece band.
Without a season or patron membership, tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Single tickets will be available at the door prior to the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. or may be purchased online at https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site.
