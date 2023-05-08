Hannibal Concert Association to present Rat Pack tribute concert

Dean Christopher's tribute performance of "The Rat Pack" will be the final concert of the Hannibal Concert Association's season. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center's Parker Theater on the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus. 

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association’s final concert of its 2022-2023 concert season is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 with Dean Christopher’s presentation of “The Rat Pack”.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University. The performance is funded in part by a Missouri Art Council Community Touring Grant.

