Hannibal Concert Association to present Masters of Soul

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association’s second concert of its 2021-2022 concert season is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18, with the Masters of Soul.
They will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road. Without a season or patron membership, tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Single, season and patron member tickets will be available at the door prior to the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. or may be purchased online at https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site/.
Masters of Soul is comprised of three lead male vocalists and three lead female vocalists, all of whom are backed by a four-piece band who have been touring together for decades. The stylish costumes and choreographed moves accompanying incredible harmonies provide a stroll down memory lane. For younger generations, the show offers an opportunity to experience an era in our country’s history that produced many of the greatest music acts ever recorded. Whatever age, be ready snap your fingers and tap your toes along with this great music.
Masters of Soul has performed to numerous sold-out audiences and garnered rave reviews across the country. Program highlights include music by Gladys Knight and The Pips, Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Barry White, Sam and Dave, James Brown and many more that became famous in Detroit.
Season and patron tickets are now being sold by the Hannibal Concert Association or online at https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site/. HCA season and patron ticket holders also benefit from free/discounted admission to all performances of the Keokuk Concert Association and Quincy Civic Music Association.
More information regarding the Hannibal Concert Association and its concert season is available by contacting HCA President Sara Anton North at 573-221-0822 or hannibalconcertassociation@gmail.com, following the Hannibal Concert Association on Facebook or visiting https://hannibal-concert-association.square.site/.
