Hannibal Concert Association to present classical crossover group trio

Classical crossover trio Take 3 will perform the fifth concert of the season for the Hannibal Concert Association at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24 in the Roland Fine Arts Center's Parker Theater on the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus.

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association’s fifth concert of its 2022-2023 concert season is scheduled for Friday, March 24 with Take 3. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University.

Take 3 is a classical crossover trio led by virtuoso violinist Lindsay Deutsch, plus piano and cello. With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-bending trio, Take 3 brings the refinement of a rigorous classical musical background and mixes it with rock-star charisma. Whether performing their take on pop, jazz, movie themes or classical tunes, they bring roof-raising energy to their performances and excite audiences of all ages.

