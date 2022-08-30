HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association kicks off its 2022-23 concert season on Oct. 8.

HCA brings a variety of world-class performances to the Hannibal area and has been doing so since 1945. The upcoming season includes a wide variety of musical styles and acts with a brass quintet, multi-media presentation, classic rock and rockabilly group, traditional jazz trio, pop infused classical trio and a Rat Pack tribute singer.

