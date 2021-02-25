HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Concert Association and Evening Etude Music Club (National Federation of Music Clubs) will present a partnership concert featuring an accomplished young pianist who began playing piano at age 4.
Susan Yang will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater.
Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. Limited seating and physical distancing protocols will be observed. Each person attending will need to reserve a ticket and wear a mask. Ticket requests are available by contacting Connie Craig at 573-221-8490 or ccraig5491@ sbcglobal.net, or Janet Ferguson at 573-406-3947 or je.ferguson@charter.net.
Chinese-American pianist, Susan Yang, maintains a versatile career as a performer and educator. Yang began studying piano at the age of four and has garnered numerous prizes and scholarships throughout her career. She is currently Adjunct Artist Teacher of Piano at Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music and the 2019–21 National Federation of Music Club’s Young Artist in Piano.
Yang completed a degree in piano performance and pedagogy with full support from the Rackham Graduate School at the University of Michigan. As a Jack Kent Cooke Graduate Arts Scholar, she obtained another degree in piano performance from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. She also holds a degree in piano performance from Vanderbilt University, with a minor in East Asian studies.
The concert is being sponsored by the George H. Riedel Private Foundation. For more information regarding the Hannibal Concert Association and its programs, contact HCA President Sara Anton North at 573-221-6278, follow the Hannibal Concert Association on Facebook or visit its website at hannibalconcerts.com.