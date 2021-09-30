STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Hannibal Clinic will host a drive-through flu shots clinic with no appointment needed from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2, on the Hannibal Clinic main campus at 100 Medical Drive.
Flu shots will be available for patients ages six months and up. The cost of the flu vaccine is $25, or insurance can be billed for people who bring their insurance card. The high dose option of the flu vaccine will also be available to those 65 years and older at an additional cost.
Everyone attending the Hannibal Clinic drive-through flu shots clinic this Saturday should wear a mask.