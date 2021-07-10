Hannibal Clinic pediatrician retires

Justin Bubolz, M.D., has retired after 23 years of practice as a pediatrician with Hannibal Clinic.
Dr. Bubolz’s practice spanned a wide variety of fields including general pediatrics, infectious diseases, allergies and asthma, ear, nose and throat issues and and Attention Deficit Disorder Clinic.
He is also credited as helping to develop the annual Ride Cool event, a cicycle safety program held each May at the Clinic.
“I feel especially privileged to have been entrusted with the care of the most precious thing that parents have in their whole world, their child,” Dr. Bubolz said.