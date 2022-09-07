HANNIBAL — As part of its observance of September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Hannibal Clinic is hosting a free prostate cancer screening from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the Urology suite.
Men who are 55 to 69 years old should ask their doctor if prostate cancer screening is right for them. Prostate cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed and treated at the Blessing Cancer Center. Mainly older men and African-American men develop prostate cancer. The average age at the time of diagnosis is about 66.
Prostate cancer may cause no signs or symptoms in its early stages. In advanced stages it may cause the following signs and symptoms:
- Frequent urination
- Weak urine stream
- Pain or blood during urination
Men with any of these symptoms should see their healthcare provider.
