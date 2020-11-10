HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12-13, due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19.
Messages may be left by calling City Hall at 573-221-0111 or Hannibal Parks & Recreation 573-221-0154.
All essential services will continue. Payments to the Board of Public Works may be made by using the kiosk on the Broadway side of city hall or in person or through a drop box at the HBPW office at 3 Industrial Loop. Information from Board of Public Works is also available by calling 573-221-8050.
The HBPW offers multiple ways to access account information on the website: www.hannibalbpw.org/departments/customer-service/pay-your-bill/
The Hannibal Police Department will continue to offer lobby assistance 24 hours a day at the police station, 777 Broadway.
Municipal court payments may be made online at www.trafficpayment.com/ Fines can also be paid via telephone at 1-800-444-1187.