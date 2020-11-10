HANNIBAL — A Hannibal City Hall staffing shortage, due to COVID-19 exposure precautions, has prompted officials to close the building on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12 and 13.
“We have several positive employees and several more meeting the close contact definition,” said Hannibal City Manager Lisa Peck on Tuesday afternoon shortly after the two-day closure was announced.
The COVID concerns impact half of the employees who work at City Hall, according to Peck.
The decision to close City Hall was made by city officials, based on a staffing shortage, rather than the health department.
“The health department advises on quarantines, utilizing CDC guidelines,” Peck said. “Between actual positive employees and those who meet the definition of close contacts, both of which must quarantine, we are severely impacted from a staffing perspective.”
Although City Hall will be closed Peck stressed that essential services will continue to be provided as normal.
Those needing to make Hannibal Board of Public Works payments may do so either by using the drop box located on the exterior of City Hall, or by using the payment kiosks at the HBPW office.