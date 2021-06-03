HANNIBAL — When the Hannibal City Council next meets on Tuesday, June 15, it will once again consider submitting a letter of support for a study to be conducted regarding a proposed highway bypass of the community.
State Rep. Louis Riggs’ request for such a sign of regional support, as has already been approved by a number of Northeast Missouri entities, was rejected by the city council during its June 1 meeting when a vote finished in a 3-3 deadlock. Voting in favor of the letter was Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson and Councilmen Darrell McCoy and Colin Welch. Voting no was Mayor James Hark and Councilmen Alan Bowen and Stefan Franke. Councilman Jeff Veach was absent Tuesday night.
“A tie fails,” said City Attorney James Lemon. “You can bring it back up when you have the full council here and get your tiebreaker, unless someone wants to change their vote tonight.”
Hark favored waiting to bring the matter up again in two weeks.
“I would rather see this go to the full council to ensure and it is done properly,” he said.
Dobson could not believe that the request for a letter of support had not passed.
“I don’t see why you wouldn’t support the study. It is a study,” he said. “It is not costing the city of Hannibal anything. It is moving the city of Hannibal forward. I just don’t know why you wouldn’t contemplate letting the state spend money for a relocation study of U.S. 61.”
For Dobson the construction of a bypass, or expressway as the Missouri Department of Transportation prefers calling it, is needed to reduce traffic volume along McMaster’s Avenue.
“Ask both (police and fire) chiefs how hard it is to get through 61 at 5 p.m. on a Friday night for an emergency call. It is nearly impossible. I have tried it and I’m sure you have too,” said Dobson, who is chief of the Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District. “The trucks need to go elsewhere, bottom line.”
Expressing a different opinion regarding the number of vehicles using Avenue of the Saints to pass through Hannibal was Franke.
“Frankly I don’t want to take traffic away from Hannibal,” he said, adding that he would like more information on the matter.
Riggs, who has been working in recent years to secure funding for the study, declined to predict the information that the study will provide.
“As far as what the study determines we won’t know until this study is actually done,” he said. “This environmental impact thing is something that takes quite some time and money being what it is the longer we wait, the longer they wait.”
According to Riggs, the last study regarding a bypass of Hannibal was conducted 25 years ago.
This was not the first time the Hannibal City Council passed on giving support to an expressway project. In February 2015 the council voted 5-2 to not issue a letter of support for the expressway. A potential loss of revenue along the corridor through Hannibal was cited by the council as its reason for not supporting the project.