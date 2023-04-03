Hannibal City Council discusses options for report from City Manager's office

Former Hannibal City Council member Jim Van Hoose discussed examples of City Manager reports from other communities he had researched on Tuesday. He expressed his support for a monthly report from the City Manager's office. A bill with an amended proposal for an ordinance outlining the delivery of the report was not accepted for a first reading by a vote of 4-3. Council member Darrell McCoy and Mayor James Hark agreed that a report posted before the meeting would be beneficial for residents and council members.

HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Council members discussed options for a City Manager report, with diverging opinions on how it could best be implemented during their Tuesday meeting.

Former City Council members Alan Bowen and Jim Van Hoose expressed their support for a regular City Manager report. Bowen noted it would provide a clear timeline of past events such as grant proposals, and he mentioned that he had supported a City Manager report during his tenure. Van Hoose said he found examples of reports from various communities, noting several were posted online in advance of the scheduled council meeting. 

