Hannibal City Council discusses options for report from City Manager's office

HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Council members discussed options for a City Manager report, with diverging opinions on how it could best be implemented during their Tuesday meeting.
Former City Council members Alan Bowen and Jim Van Hoose expressed their support for a regular City Manager report. Bowen noted it would provide a clear timeline of past events such as grant proposals, and he mentioned that he had supported a City Manager report during his tenure. Van Hoose said he found examples of reports from various communities, noting several were posted online in advance of the scheduled council meeting.
Council member Darrell McCoy explained he agreed with Bowen and Van Hoose that a report is important, but he expressed his opinion that it should not be part of the business portion of the meeting. He and Mayor James Hark agreed that having a report posted online before the meeting would allow residents to ask questions and give council members time to research the details.
McCoy and Hark did not feel that an ordinance was the best way to pursue the report. McCoy noted the council previously asked City Manager Lisa Peck to provide a regular report, and she agreed. She is currently on leave for personal reasons, but ensured the council members she would provide a monthly report.
Council members Charles Phillips and Stephan Franke previously presented requests to establish an ordinance calling for the monthly report. During the March 21 council meeting, they asked City Attorney James Lemon to draft a revised bill requesting the monthly report, removing punitive measures and ensuring that no topics from closed sessions would be included. The amended request was approved by a vote of 3-2.
During Tuesday's meeting, the council was asked to vote on a first reading of the bill pertaining to this ordinance proposal. The reading was not approved by a vote of 4-3.
Hannibal Police Department Lt. Alex Grote spoke to the council regarding the acceptance of bids for new ballistic vests. He explained that only two of the Special Response Team's ballistic vests are within the recommended service life. A low bid of $9,745.40 from First Spear LLC would cover the cost of four vests. Block grant funds will cover the cost this purchase, and $15,918 for the remaining six vests will come from the Police Department budget.
Lt. Jennifer Grote explained Unmanned Vehicle Technologies submitted the sole bid for a new drone, totaling $18,043.50. She said Continental Cement and Green America Recycling donated $9,500, Norfolk and Southern Railroad donated $3,000 and the Marion County Law Enforcement Foundation Grant provided $3,049.79. Grote said the remaining cost for the purchase would be $2,493.71.
Council members approved the purchases of the ballistic vests and the drone.
- Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau (HCVB) Sales Manager Nicole McKee requested a resolution to enter into a contract with Osborn Barr Paramore, which will construct a new, mobile-friendly tourism website. HCVB received a grant to cover 75 percent of the cost of the $105,000 contract. Provisions of the contract include testing procedures and constructing modules of the website which can be easily updated.
- Stephanie Cooper, representing the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club, requested street closures and permission to reserve the Y Men's Pavilion for the Pork Chop Dinner fundraisers Friday, May 12 and Friday, Sept. 8. The request was approved.
- Anthony Viorel submitted a request for a caterer's license with bar services at The Orchard for a class reunion on Saturday, April 22. Council members approved the request.
- Director of Central Services Andy Dorian requested the council's approval for a Block Grant agreement between the city and the Missouri State Highways and Transportation Commission, which would reimburse the city for a total of $289,381. The agreement would address drainage improvements and repairs to the terminal building at Hannibal Regional Airport. An ordinance accepting the agreement was approved.
- Dorian also requested approval to sell a 2006 zero-turn John Deere mower to Arron Bramblett, who submitted the high bid of $3,003. He also requested the sale of the former site of the Northeast Missouri Humane Society to high bidder Jeff Barton for $35,000. The council approved both requests.
