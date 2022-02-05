HANNIBAL — Local businesswoman April Azotea has challenged the city of Hannibal to do more for the homeless.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the City Council, Azotea said that she would like to see a designated area established in which the homeless could camp. Currently no such space exists within the city limits.
After the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department received numerous complaints last summer regarding the homeless spending time in city parks and facilities, an ordinance pertaining to camping on municipal property was drafted by City Attorney James Lemon and was approved by a one-vote margin by the council.
Although there was a curfew on the books concerning parks department properties, Lemon said the intent of the ordinance was to give city staff the “tools” that it needs to designate camping areas within the city for homeless or visitors to the community.
While arrests of the homeless discovered camping in city parks is rare, it is believed that the new camping ordinance will help Hannibal Police Department officers rather than them having to solely rely on park curfews that are posted.
It was reported that it is not uncommon for HPD officers to provide transportation for the homeless wishing to be taken to a shelter, even if it is in Quincy, Ill.
While there are private facilities in both Hannibal and Quincy whose mission it is to assist the homeless, no such publicly-funded place exists in Hannibal.
“The city can’ t afford a homeless shelter,” said City Manager Lisa Peck, during Tuesday night’s council meeting.
“The homeless are not just a local issue, but a national one,” said Mayor James Hark. “There is not a good solution to the homeless situation.”
“There is a need for resources. There is not a lack of compassion,” said Councilman Colin Welch.
