Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market witnesses growth, new milestone with SNAP program

HANNIBAL — Tuesday afternoons are in full swing for the Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market, and Market Manager Steve Huse is excited about a new program for accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments.
Huse first began working on the SNAP payment option for customers last fall, and a couple snags delayed the change for the 2022 season. The option became official on Saturday, Aug. 20, and six vendors are accepting the payments to bring fresh produce to a growing number of customers.
Each vendor received special training from Douglass Community Services, which helped implement the new program. At first, Hannibal Parks and Recreation assisted with the process to receive SNAP payments, but they discovered a nonprofit agency must be involved with the initial setup.
A second application delayed progress for most of the summer. Huse commended Douglass Community Services for their efforts and hosting a meeting for the vendors to get everything moving forward. He stressed how the Parks and Recreation Department has been a dedicated partner to the market, and continues to provide strong support.
"It takes teamwork to make this work," Huse said.
Tuesday afternoon markets begin around the peak of the season for the farmers and producers who are regular vendors, joining the Saturday markets so customers who have to work Saturday morning don't miss out on what local vendors have to offer. Fewer booths are set up on Tuesday, and most of the focus that day is on produce.
Sue Warren, who was visiting the market on Tuesday for the first time, was pleased to visit with Huse and purchase some fresh tomatoes.
"It's just nice to have it here downtown with local people, and I like to support local businesses," she said.
Tuesday markets began June 21, and take place each week from 3-7 p.m. on the west side of Central Park. There is a smaller array of vendors focusing on produce those days. The diverse Saturday morning markets from 7:30 a.m. to noon continue to prosper and expand.
This year, the SNAP option is available on Saturdays only, but Huse is looking forward to a great deal of growth for next season and the possibility of adding the option for Tuesday. This year, the delayed application put a hold on the ability to include the "Double Up" program, where SNAP recipients can receive double the amount of fresh produce and homemade foods for their payment amounts. Huse is actively pursuing that option for the 2023 season, too.
A few customers took advantage of the SNAP program beginning Aug. 20, and Huse attributed the slow start to the arrival of the benefits at the start of each month. He anticipates a much stronger showing for the Sept. 3 market.
Signage is in place for customers to see which vendors accept SNAP payments, and Huse strives to get as many vendors on board with the new program as possible in 2023.
This year, cool early spring weather put everyone about two weeks behind schedule, but Huse said the pace soon picked up. On Tuesday, Huse's stand included bell peppers, cucumbers, potatoes, green beans, cherry tomatoes and spinach. Just next door, a fellow farmer had corn and peaches. Watermelon and squash were available, too.
As fall approaches, new produce and offerings will soon be on offer. Huse and fellow vendors will soon be offering lettuce, spring mix, apples, pumpkins, gourds, mums and other autumn favorites.
Huse expects to have his popular Asian pears ready in two weeks. He and fellow farmers using the high-tunnel growing method can retain heat longer into the cooler months and continue to offer produce such as tomatoes, green beans and cucumbers.
Saturday morning markets include live music performances and yoga demonstrations presented by Twisted Juniper Yoga. Huse is delighted to see the constant growth of the farmers' market, including baked goods, candies, coffee and other unique locally-raised and homemade offerings offered by the tightly-knit group of more than 20 vendors each Saturday.
"If anybody has not had the opportunity to come and check us out, I would like to welcome them to come out and visit us and see we've got — look at the large variety of stuff we've got here," he said. "Our variety has grown tremendously in the last few years for what we're offering."
