Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market witnesses growth, new milestone with SNAP program

Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market Manager Steve Huse bags fresh tomatoes for Sue Warren on Tuesday. The market has witnessed continued growth with a diverse amount of offerings from vendors during Tuesday markets from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday morning markets from 7:30 a.m. to noon on the west end of Central Park. This year, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments will be accepted by six vendors on Saturdays. Huse hopes to see the program expand for the 2023 season.

HANNIBAL — Tuesday afternoons are in full swing for the Hannibal Central Park Farmers' Market, and Market Manager Steve Huse is excited about a new program for accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments.

Huse first began working on the SNAP payment option for customers last fall, and a couple snags delayed the change for the 2022 season. The option became official on Saturday, Aug. 20, and six vendors are accepting the payments to bring fresh produce to a growing number of customers.

