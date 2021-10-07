HANNIBAL — Exhibitors will fill the streets of Hannibal’s Historic Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17, for the Hannibal Arts Council’s 45th Annual Hannibal Folklife Festival. Festival hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The two-day festival features artists, artisans, makers selling traditional arts, fine arts and crafts, local musicians filling the air with music, fabulous food from local nonprofits, church and civic organizations, cider fresh from the apple press, locally-roasted coffee and homemade root beer, a children’s activity area and a Farmer’s Market and Street Pub.
Attendees can expect to see weaving and spinning, pottery, candle-making, leather work, furniture makers, carving, jewelry, painting and drawing, and a variety of other arts and fine crafts. Exhibits from all over the Midwest will have unique, handmade products for sale.
Entertainment includes a full schedule of local and regional musicians sharing their talents in the unique Hannibal Folklife Festival environment of strolling and street performances.
Delicious food and drink choices are a favorite and assist local community organizations with funds for their year-round programs and services. Foods being served include: kettle corn, chicken and noodles, bread pudding and catfish sandwiches, along with many other edibles made on-site. Drinks include root beer, coffee, apple cider and craft beer.
The Hannibal Folklife Festival is sponsored by the Hannibal Arts Council, along with major sponsors HNB Bank, Hannibal HCVB and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. For further information on the Hannibal Folklife Festival contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or festivals@hannibalarts.com. Full festival details are available by liking the Hannibal Folklife Festival on Facebook or viewing the Hannibal Folklife Festival page at hannibalarts.com.
