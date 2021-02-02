HANNIBAL — Transportation officials and economic developers are urging the Missouri Department of Transportation to take a fresh look at building the Hannibal expressway that has been sought for nearly 40 years.
MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna, recently got letters of support for a $500,000 engineering study of an expressway around the western edge of Hannibal. The bypass would speed travel along U.S. 61/the Avenue of the Saints, while lowering the congestion caused by through traffic and large trucks that now must travel along Hannibal streets.
"When you look at the fact that the only stoplights from St. Paul to St. Louis along the Avenue of the Saints are the seven in downtown Hannibal, it only makes sense," said Great River Economic Development Foundation President Marcel Wagner.
The traffic and slow downs are just a couple of the reasons that Wagner said GREDF sent a letter to MoDOT director Patrick McKenna to consider the study at the request of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council.
"From a safety perspective we have schools along the route. You have traffic congestion, you have all these semis," said Wagner.
MoDOT District Engineer Paula Gough said right now the bypass is one of state's many unfunded needs, and the proposed study might help move the project forward.
"The need is to improve traffic flow in or around Hannibal so those are some of the things that the planning partners have been discussing — what exactly is the need, what does it look like and how to update the work that was done a number of years ago," Gough said.
The project, called the Hannibal expressway by some and a bypass by others, has been a priority for transportation supporters at least since the 1980s. Potential routes for new lanes were researched in the 1990s and updated after 2000. However, the project sat on the shelf as MoDOT funding fell from $1.4 billion in 2004 to $540 million by 2010.
After Gov. Mike Parson's pledged during last week's State of the State speech that he wants more transportation funding, transportation supporters hope the bypass will win funding as a safety project that also speeds travel and boosts the regional economy.
Wagner said the bypass would be an economic benefit for many regional companies that use U.S. 61 extensively.
"We're hoping that this brings some results. It would be good to see that the money get allocated, the money gets spent and that the engineering go forward," Wagner said.
Gough expects to know in March whether the study is listed in MoDOT's priority list for Northeast Missouri.
Frank Healy of WGEM provided information for this story.