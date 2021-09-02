HANNIBAL — When the 2021-22 school year began last week in Hannibal the wearing of masks in school district facilities was optional. However, those aboard district buses were required to wear a mask in compliance with a CDC mandate.
According to Superintendent Susan Johnson it is hard to turn a deaf ear to a mandate from a federal entity such as the CDC.
“I don’t feel that we have a choice. I think that we have got to do what they say. Whether you like it or not we are going to have to do it,” she said during the August meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education. “This applies regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not and regardless of whether you are a student or a staff member.”
“The CDC did not make that a guideline or a recommendation. That was a mandate,” said Hannibal Board of Education President Michael Holliday. “The CDC is saying if you are on a bus you should be wearing a mask and that is what we are going to go with here so I hope everybody understands that.”
Johnson also addressed the school district’s policy regarding the opening of windows aboard buses.
“I know there was some confusion about this last year,” Johnson said. “Bus windows can be lowered the entire way to add ventilation for those buses that do not have air conditioning.”
Hannibal’s 36 bus fleet features 15 air-conditioned buses, according to Johnson.
“Buses transporting students on country routes, which typically are our longest routes, will be on air-conditioned buses when possible,” she said.
Revised from last year is the district’s policy regarding how close a student can live to their school and still ride a bus.
“We have returned to our pre-pandemic procedure of transporting students who live 1 mile from school. Last year we increased that to 1.25 miles as we tried to work within the guidelines we had at the time,” Johnson said.