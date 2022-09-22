Hannibal bus driver shortage has district employees stepping up

HANNIBAL — When those big yellow doors slide open for Hannibal students to board the school bus, there might be some surprising faces at the driver’s seats.
Susan Johnson, superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools, said that various school staff and administration members have been getting behind the wheel to help cover daily routes and other activities due to a bus driver shortage.
Johnson herself has covered the position of safety coach on a bus.
Another volunteer has been Ted Sampson, principal of Hannibal High School, whom Johnson said recently had to leave a meeting early so he could drive a bus.
“I am so thankful for these individuals because if we didn’t have them then we would have even more serious issues,” she said.
Johnson and Rich Stilley, business manager at the Hannibal School District, recognized the current staff at transportation at the school board meeting on Wednesday evening.
“I would be completely remiss if I didn’t send a shoutout to transportation. We are doing everything we can and they are doing an amazing job,” Stilley told the school board.
Johnson said despite the shortage Scott Speer, transportation director, and the transportation staff are working extra hard to make sure students get to school safely. She also said that if a bus arrives late, students are not counted tardy and are still allowed time for breakfast.
“We really appreciate the patience that our families have. I know that’s difficult when you think (the buses) will be there at a certain time and they don’t get there. It’s not that they are doing anything other than what they should be doing,” she said.
They look for the transition from fall to winter sports season to alleviate some of the problem. Fall is a busy season with football, volleyball, softball and soccer and more.
“All of those things are going on and there is a lot of different travel with the different events,” she said. “It requires drivers.”
Johnson said the shortage is currently limiting field trips to stay within the Hannibal city limits, and that they are also looking to possibly combine or double-up on some bus routes during the busy fall sports season. This may include pushing back start times of some events to allow bus drivers time to run their daily routes before picking up students for events.
She mentioned that this will require a collaboration between them and the schools they are traveling to — many of which she believes are experiencing similar issues.
She also said a drawback to this is students arriving home later on some school nights.
Johnson encourages anyone who is interested in driving a bus to apply, and for those who are unable or don’t want to drive a bus but want to work with kids daily and help ensure a safe bus ride, the district is also in need of safety coaches.
Johnson encourages anyone interested in driving a bus, or becoming a substitute, to contact the Hannibal School Board of Education at 573-221-1258.
Also discussed at the school board meeting:
• A rise in district enrollment for 2022-23 school year
• A grant received to expand Ag classroom learning
• Program evaluation of Health Services and Food Services
