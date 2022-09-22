Hannibal bus driver shortage has district employees stepping up

Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal Public School District, asks anyone who interested in driving a bus, or becoming a bus safety coach, to apply or contact the Hannibal Board of Education at 573-221-1258.

HANNIBAL — When those big yellow doors slide open for Hannibal students to board the school bus, there might be some surprising faces at the driver’s seats.

Susan Johnson, superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools, said that various school staff and administration members have been getting behind the wheel to help cover daily routes and other activities due to a bus driver shortage.

