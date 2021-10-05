HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Board of Public Works is celebrating Public Utilities Week from Oct. 4-8, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit utilities that collectively provide services to about 49 million customers across the United States.
“We are proud to be community powered. Public power puts the people of Hannibal first, and Public Utilities Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally grown, locally owned power to our citizens,” said Darrin Gordon, General Manager of HBPW.
“Our service is reliable and safe, and we take pride in serving our friends and neighbors,” said MaKayla Robbins, Coordinator of Customer and Community Relations at HBPW.
HBPW has many projects planned for this week to give back to their community and to kick off Public Utilities Week. Activities include:
- Stream Team with General Mills
- Riverside Cemetery clean up
- Helping Douglass Community Services with remodeling their new office building, along with tree removal
More information about the Hannibal Board of Public Works and its commitment to reliability is available by visiting www.hannibalbpw.org.