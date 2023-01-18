Hannibal Board of Education looks to vet potential diversity education training methods

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Board of Education members discussed the preliminary steps toward vetting solutions for diversity education training methods on Wednesday, sharing various viewpoints and agreeing that the path forward should include input from parents and community members.
Superintendent Susan Johnson shared her initial findings from two groups providing of diversity learning programs — Nikki Lerner and Education Equity Consultants. Johnson encouraged board members to research materials related to each approach, and she will provide additional information and revisit the topic during the February board meeting.
Lerner proposed two-day on-site training or quarterly virtual cultural coaching services with administration and faculty, focusing on areas of focus Lerner referred to as "core competencies". Her trainings and podcasts identified nine areas that relate to a "multicultural blueprint" approach to constructive conversations so that everyone's viewpoint is considered.
Education Equity Consultants proposed one year and multi-year plans. The approach includes focus on "cultural consciousness" — being mindful of one's own culture while positively engaging with stakeholders who represent differing cultures — and "cultural efficacy" — which involves an education approach that ensures inclusivity for all cultures.
Johnson welcomed discussion from board members and patrons at the meeting, stressing that the process of moving forward would involve careful consideration from as many stakeholders as possible for vetting a potential solution. She also noted all staff and support staff members have successfully completed discrimination and harassment training.
Board member Blane Mundle said he felt Lerner's diversity education training approach was "down-to-earth". Fellow board member Scott Hawes raised questions about the process of using outside groups, emphasizing that he wanted to be cautious about anyone trying to impose specific values upon the district.
Johnson said she felt the process would be beneficial to "opening up dialogue" among several stakeholders. Mundle agreed it was important to involve parents and other community members in the vetting process, and he felt an outside approach could really assist with starting some conversations.
Board member Tysa Coleman expressed the need for diversity education from someone with an outside perspective to help everyone witness the issue in its entirety. She stressed how students experience stigmas because they can feel marginalized for a variety of reasons.
Coleman explained that there is a great deal of nuance involved in opening communication about diversity, and everyone should have the opportunity to experience the diversity that exists in all types of communities. She said some issues can become "streamlined out" in certain settings. For example, she said she had never seen an African American attorney before she began working with a nonprofit organization in Kansas City.
Several people came before the board during the session for comments from patrons.
Melissa Menze said she appreciated the attention to diversity education and the previous training session staff and faculty members received. She explained she belongs to a subgroup that faces discrimination and that she is always prepared to engage in conversations with others and provide education when possible.
"Our diversity training we received is helping our district grow stronger and become more aligned with our current CSIP goals," Menze said. "I look forward to having this training and more trainings like this in the future, and I really appreciate and thank you again for doing what's best for all of our students."
Susan Swisher taught at Eugene Field Elementary School for 22 years, and she said she appreciated the careful approach to vetting a provider diversity education training program. Echoing Hawes' statements earlier, she cautioned that some training providers might approach the situation with an agenda in mind. She was supportive of the decision to include members of the community in the process.
Following the conversation among board members and visitors, Johnson said she valued the feedback everyone provided after they looked at what the organizations could provide for the school district and the entire community.
"I want to make sure I'm looking for the things that our elected board wants and they feel is best for our district," she said, stressing the importance of their status as elected representatives tasked with finding the best solutions for educating students and representing the community's interests.
Johnson emphasized the importance of bringing parents and other community members into the process, encouraging everyone to research the approaches to diversity education training that were presented.
"I just think it's about being open and honest and making a wise decision on what's really going to be the most helpful to our community," she said.
Johnson agreed with comments during the discussion that it can be difficult to engage in conversations with people who may differ in areas such as race, gender or sexual orientation. She said it is vital everyone to "feel safe and comfortable in that and feel valued."
"What a great lesson for our staff to be able to practice that and know how to do that with one another, because that's what we should be emulating to our students — is that we treat everyone with kindness," she said. "Even if we may not understand or be familiar with something, we need to learn and listen and value them — not that we have to be the way they are — but we have to recognize that everybody's important."
In other business:
- Johnson explained she was working with teachers to develop an early notification procedure for when a faculty member retires, relocates or resigns for other reasons. The details are still being considered, but she said the procedure could offer a larger stipend to someone who provides more advance notice of departure and a smaller stipend if the time period is shorter.
- Business Manager Rich Stilley requested financing approval for financing three propane-fueled school buses. He said the current financial situation has been volatile, noting Commerce Bank's low bid included a financial rate of 4.12 percent which was good through Jan. 20. He recommended accepting the bid of $501,189.85 including interest. The board approved the measure.
Board of Education members adjourned into a closed session to discuss personnel matters. The next regular board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Early Childhood Center.
