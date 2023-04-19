Hannibal Board of Education discusses proposal for new HCTC building

Hannibal Career and Technical Center Director Brent Meyer discusses plans for a new building to be constructed near the district's greenhouse during the Board of Education's Wednesday meeting. The proposed structure would house aquaponic operations for raising tilapia and shrimp and a classroom space. Meyer explained courses such as the greenhouse class and ag foods class have been growing in popularity, creating the need for additional space. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Board of Education members discussed several grants received by the district, including a $250,000 grant for a planned additional building to expand current programs at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC) on Wednesday.

HCTC Director Brent Meyer discussed details for a planned 60-foot by 80-foot structure which would be located near the greenhouse. The structure would allow for an expansion of the aquaponics program, which involves raising tilapia to for ag food classes and to use their waste for fertilizer for plants in the greenhouse.

