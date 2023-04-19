Hannibal Board of Education discusses proposal for new HCTC building

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Board of Education members discussed several grants received by the district, including a $250,000 grant for a planned additional building to expand current programs at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC) on Wednesday.
HCTC Director Brent Meyer discussed details for a planned 60-foot by 80-foot structure which would be located near the greenhouse. The structure would allow for an expansion of the aquaponics program, which involves raising tilapia to for ag food classes and to use their waste for fertilizer for plants in the greenhouse.
Currently, the large tank housing the tilapia is in the greenhouse, and the popular greenhouse classes have resulted in a need for more space. Additionally, a new facility would allow for expansion of courses which teach students where meat comes from and how to process it.
One section of the building would house class space, and the other portion would hold the equipment for tilapia and shrimp raising and hydroponics methods for growing plants.
Meyer explained the building would allow for full USDA compliance for all of the processes and techniques, featuring equipment such as a walk-in cooler and freezer and bringing more opportunities for students to learn trades such as becoming a meatcutter. The exterior of the structure would be completed at an estimated cost of $493,000. Students from programs such as building trades, ag classes, carpentry and welding would perform the necessary tasks for the interior at an estimated cost of $120,000.
Meyer explained that along with the $250,000 grant, an additional $250,000 would be needed from the district for the building's construction. So far, FFA has raised $60,000, and Meyer said there was about $123,000 available in a trust fund.
- The Hannibal Public School District also received grants with mental health support and health services. Assistant Superintendent Meghan Karr applied for a grant to address mental health needs, receiving $50,442. She also received a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education health services grant totaling $4390.22, which will benefit students at Hannibal Middle School and Hannibal High School.
- Assistant Superintendent Shawn Brown discussed the successful Kindergarten Prep program to assess and prepare students for their education. He thanked Whitney Holliday and all of the members of Parents as Teachers for their efforts. Brown explained students received hearing and vision tests with partner Clarity Healthcare, followed by a DIAL-4 assessment to determine skills such as color recognition, knowledge of letters and students' ability to write their name. The Kindergarten Prep program also includes an opportunity for each student to meet with their kindergarten teacher during the summer.
- Transportation Director Scott Speer provided a transportation department report. He explained he and Superintendent Susan Johnson rated the department "excellent", citing another consecutive successful bus fleet inspection, purchases of cleaner burning propane buses, a full staff and successful community partnerships with Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Fire Department, Big River Oil Company and other local businesses.
- Karr discussed a plan to have Narcan available to district nurses. The lifesaving drug can be quickly used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
- Brown explained the results of surveys conducted for students, parents and staff were posted as pie charts on the district website. Those results were discussed during the recent community forum for the ongoing process to develop a five-year Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP).
- Residents, staff, board members and other stakeholders attended a community forum on Thursday, April 13 to ask questions and provide suggestions as the CSIP process moves ahead. A 20-member steering committee initially established topics classified as strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that existed outside the district. Brown explained that subcommittees will be formed based on suggestions and discussions from the forum to help establish key goals for the CSIP.
Brown encouraged anyone who is interested in being involved in the process to contact him by calling 573-221-1258 or emailing spbrown@hannibal60.com.
