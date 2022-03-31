HANNIBAL, Mo. — The candidates for Hannibal Public Schools Board of Education and Hannibal City Council say they want to make a difference in their community.
The Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Candidate Forum luncheon on Thursday.
Paul Ewert and Blane Mundle are running for the one-year term on the Hannibal Public Schools Board of Education.
Stephen Colyar was not in attendance.
Ewert was appointed to fill Mark Bross’ vacant seat on the board. He spent 35 years as CEO of Beth Haven Retirement Community.
He stressed how working with various state and federal regulations and personnel regulations have been beneficial in preparing him for making decisions on the Board of Education.
“The children of our community are our future,” Ewert said. “I think it’s very important that we provide the very best that we can to our kids. As employers, that’s our next workforce. As parents, we want our kids to learn and to know the best they can. So, the opportunity to give them the very best education and the very best information we can is very important.”
Mundle said serving on the Hannibal Public Schools Board of Education is a great responsibility that comes with various challenges.
“It’s one of the greatest honors that you can have, to serve on the school board. It truly is,” he said. “But it’s tough. It’s hard. It’s not easy.”
Mundle said he loves Hannibal’s schools, and he said feedback from teachers, parents and administrators has revealed three things they want to see. Discipline in the classroom is a key issue. Educators and administrators want to be trained to be prepared for the latest issues that arise.
Communication for teachers and parents is “vital,” he said. Mundle said listening is key in the process.
Scott Hawes, Anna Lemon, Kyle Troy Pociask, Stacey Graves, Gregory Lowes and J’Nelle Lee are seeking one of two available three-year terms on the Board of Education. Lowes was not in attendance.
Hawes moved to the Hannibal about 13 years ago with his family to coach the wrestling program at Hannibal-LaGrange University. Since retiring, he has been selling vehicles at Tom Boland Ford and he has been pastor of Southside Baptist Church for the past 10 years.
“I felt like I love this community. We chose to stay in this community, and it would be a great way to serve the families that are in our community,” Hawes said.
As a school board member, Hawes said he wants to “uplift parenthood in the school district.” He expressed the importance of parents in their children’s upbringing, and how their feedback is crucial for the education process.
Also, Hawes wants to help guide policies that are consistent with what is best for the community, not federal requirements. He stated his wish to listen to teachers and parents and work hard to do what reflects community values.
Lemon has lived in Hannibal for almost 20 years, and she and her husband have five children. Lemon has been active in a wide range of her children’s activities and volunteers for numerous community groups. She is a dental hygienist and helps her husband manage his local law practice.
Lemon attended all in-person Board of Education meetings and the capital project meeting over the past year, and has learned a great deal about current issues in the district.
“When you look around the area at other districts, we are the best. We have the best facilities, sports, activities, programs for special needs and our HCTC is phenomenal,” she said. “Our focus as a district needs to be on our students and in the classroom, so we’re providing the best education.”
Pociask is a consulting engineer, and he has attended multiple school board meetings in Missouri and Illinois as a consultant.
“I feel like I have a pretty good perspective of what makes a good board member,” he said. “I feel like I have a good comprehension of what things need to be examined, the questions that need to be asked and I’ve seen really good boards make a lot of progress in things. I think that experience has helped me quite a bit.”
Pociask has gained experience in helping the community and solving problems during his consulting work. He agreed that everyone wants the best for their kids and the community. He stressed his desire to be a link between the parents, administrators and teachers.
Graves retired last year from a 39-year career as a teacher, spending 31 years at Hannibal High School. She has worked with five superintendents, five principals and dozens of school board members during her career.
“I feel if I were elected to the school board, I want to bring a great deal of insight, stability and experience with me to help in making the decisions necessary to have the best learning environment for our students,” she said.
Graves said she takes great pride in past accomplishments of students, teachers and staff, noting “there’s always room for improvement.” She feels being a member of the school board would allow her to continue to serve the school district.
Lee is completing her second three-year term on the board, and she looks forward to the opportunity to continue to serve.
“Education is the best thing that we can give to our children and the students in our community,” she said. “And I would just like to be able to continue to serve and make sure our schools continue to provide a solid background for our children.
Lee was a teacher for 10 years, which she felt gives her a unique perspective as a Board of Education member. She also shared her desire to serve on boards and with organizations “that have an impact on my life and have some meaning.”
Michael Dobson and Steve Colyar are seeking the Hannibal Second Ward seat.
Dobson served 43 years as Quality and Safety Director at Archer-Daniels-Midland. He has served as Chief of the Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District since 1993, and has been a firefighter for 37 years.
Dobson said he was most proud of being involved in rebuilding efforts for Main St.
He said he found two-layer sidewalk in front of present-day Dutch Country General Store.
Engineers and crews followed ADA Compliance issues to change the street elevation and rebuild the sidewalks for safety and accessibility.
“I’m so proud of that, because it freshened up Main Street, and then the building owners down there started painting the fronts of their buildings and taking care of business down there,” he said. “What we’ve got down there is a Main Street be proud of.”
Dobson looks forward to the chance to work on projects aimed at imroving the Federal Building, moving ahead with affordable homes with North East Community Action Corporation and redevelopment at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital if he is elected for the next two-year term.
In the fourth ward, Charles Phillips and Euhlan Leeders Jr. are vying for the open seat. Leeders was not in attendance.
Phillips enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1977. He served for six years of active duty overseas.
Following his service in the armed forces, he joined AT&T, retiring after 25 years of service.
In 2010, a company shakeup led to him taking a position in Quincy, Ill. He and his wife decided to come to Hannibal.
“We had no doubt in our minds where we would live, where we would make our home,” he said. “It was Hannibal. Everything about Hannibal is fantastic. We loved it immediately, and we knew it would be the last place we would live.”
Phillips and his wife purchased a landmark house to turn into a Bed and Breakfast — The Quarry House, located near the Mo. 79 viaduct.
Phillips feels he knows the ward and community well, and he seeks to show the commitment and enthusiasm necessary to serve on the city council.
Mark Bross, representing the Citizens for Prop 1 Campaign, spoke about the proposed 1/2-cent sales tax increase to fund infrastructure projects in Hannibal.
The sales tax is projected to generate about $1.7 million each year for addressing local infrastructure needs in the community.
The city does not have a current source of funding for these needs, and the costs are in the tens of millions of dollars, Bross said. Many grant opportunities are missed because the city isn’t able to come up with the required matching funds.
Bross noted more than 44% of the tax burden will be covered by people who come to Hannibal to purchase products. The average increase for each Hannibal resident would be $55 per year, based on annual consumer spending of about $11,000.
Property taxes will be unaffected and remain at the same rate as 1973. Items like medications and groceries will not cost more, since local sales tax is not charged on those items.
Bross said Hannibal’s sales tax rate would be lower than all similar-sized communities in Northeast Missouri, and lower than all but two surrounding communities in the region.
The proposed sales tax increase would sunset in five years, so citizens could see the results of the funding and projects.
The funds would be placed in a special fund dedicated solely for needed projects.
“I want to encourage everyone to get out and vote on April 5,” Bross said. “It’s an important issue for the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.