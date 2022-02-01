HANNIBAL — American Legion Emmette J. Shields Post 55 will sponsor a Hannibal School Board of Education Candidate Forum from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at 3819 Highway MM.
Opening remarks will be delivered by State Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, chair of the Senate Education Committee.
There will be a brief introduction of each school board candidate and they will respond to questions. Participants are encouraged to have a question prepared to ask if they have one.
The facilitator will be Dr Curtis Burton. The event coordinators encourage people to attend, because good information leads to good decisions.
