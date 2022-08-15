HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross U.S. 61 on his bicycle.
The accident occurred at 10:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, one mile south of Hannibal on U.S. 61. According to officers, Nicholas W. Clark, 30, of Hannibal, was attempting to cross the northbound lane of the highway and pulled into the path of a 2012 Honda Civic driven by Jordan W. Oliver, 22, of Silex, Mo.
