Hannibal Bar-B-Q festival cooking up memorable experience

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival is cooking, tuning and gearing up to be the biggest event yet.
The third annual celebration will have a fair-like atmosphere, with festivities set up for visitors of all ages. Event host and sponsor Jason Krigbaum and Jim Hark have been working with a host of partners to make sure the festival — including a locally based barbecue competition, varied live music acts geared toward fans of all ages, a growing Jeep Jamboree show and a full array of vendors — will generate a weekend of fond memories.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, July 22, and the action resumes at noon Saturday, July 23 among the open, grassy Heartland Field at 4015 Market St. Hark said the positive energy and fun experiences that have become a tradition continue to expand.
“The years past have been very successful,” he said. “But we’re excited every year to try to enhance and add more things to the event to make the experience better, because there’s great events all through the summer in this community — and we just like to be a part of adding to that and improving the quality of life and enjoyability of the region.”
New additions include a mechanical bull ride. Hark said the Jeep show expands each year and proves to be a big hit each time.
This year, the barbecue contest will highlight local teams. Judging will include votes from visitors to the events, offering a reflection of which selections are truly the “people’s choice”.
Krigbaum enjoys offering the event to the community each year, with food, beverages and fun activities for everyone. Vendors will have specialties available including soda, lemonade shake-ups, dessert cakes, funnel cakes, hamburgers, corndogs, hot dogs and barbecue.
Hark said the musical performers will appeal to a wide range of fans, featuring regional acts joining the headliners. Friday’s lineup includes The Well Hungarians, Priscilla Block and Joe Nichols. On Saturday, Rough Ryders, Feudin’ Hillbillies, Shenandoah and Clay Walker are set to take the stage.
“Jason is very committed to this endeavor as far providing a family-fun event for his community,” Hark said, noting Krigbaum’s top priority for the festival is an opportunity to give back locally. “It is truly a great thing when you can see people coming in, with kids and adults. I have people that are coming in getting tickets who are young adults, and I have people who are my age and older who can’t wait to come out and watch the music, too. It spans generations.”
Sponsors for the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival are Heartland Auto Body and Towing, Boland Automotive Group, Hannibal Regional Hospital, KICK-FM, WGEM and Golden Eagle Distributing.
Ticket prices are $35 for general admission and $70 for VIP admission, which includes a special seating area and air-conditioned restrooms. On Saturday, ticket prices are $45 for general admission and $90 for VIP admission.
Additionally, two-day tickets will be available for $70 for general admission and $145 for VIP admission. Fully accessible seating tickets are available for $50 for each day. Children 10 years of age and younger will be admitted free. Minors under the age of 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Tickets will be available at the gate, with a separate line in place. Hark said security measures will be in place throughout the weekend, and every visitor will undergo a brief screening process to ensure no weapons or other unsafe items enter the area.
Visitors can bring bags, but they must be clear. Women are permitted to bring small clutch-type purses.
Advance tickets can also be purchased by visiting Heartland Auto Body and Towing, 2642 Market St. or by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hannibal-bar-b-q-festival-2022-tickets-295302406447.
More information can be found by visiting https://hannibalbbq.com/.
