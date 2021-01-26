HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal is receiving a $835,000 grant for construction on Lakeside Drive, allowing access to the Hannibal Lakeside Technology Park.
Lisa Peck, Hannibal city manager, received notification from the Missouri Department of Transportation that the city’s application for funding through the governor’s Transportation Cost Share Program has been restored. The city of Hannibal earned the funding last January but allocation was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic budget uncertainty.
“We are so appreciative to MoDOT and Gov. Mike Parson," Peck said in a media release. "We believe this is a piece of the economic development program that is a huge investment in our community.”
The grant money will be used to provide access into the business park and to the Hannibal Board of Public Works substation.
The Hannibal Lakeside Technology Park is located a quarter-mile from U.S. 36, designated as the Chicago-Kansas City expressway, and 3 miles from Interstate 72. Moberly Area Community College and the Hannibal Regional Medical campus are directly adjacent to the site.
The site was designated a certified site through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
Corey Mehaffy, the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council executive director, said, the property is considered “shovel ready” with the necessary infrastructure including onsite utilities and access roads.
Hannibal Lakeside Technology Park’s 116 acres is zoned for light industrial. There is an additional 100 adjacent acres available.