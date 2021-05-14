HANNIBAL — Hannibal author Dana Lockhart released an audiobook version of her first novel, “The Un-Life of William Moore,” on Friday, May 8, after author and audiobook narrator George Sirois paid a visit to the Hannibal Writers Guild.
Lockhart is president of the Hannibal Writers Guild, and she invited Sirois about a year ago to talk to the group via Google Meetings. Before his presentation, Lockhart wasn’t aware how easy it was to publish an audiobook through Audible’s sub-company, ACX. She reviewed three publication options, and soon she was working with a narrator from ACX who was a perfect fit for her novel.
“The particular narrator I chose, she was 100% the perfect person for it,” Lockhart said. “I just heard her voice and I was like ‘this is it’. And she was one of the first ones to actually audition for my book, but I waited until I got about 30 auditions or so. And still, she was very clearly the one.”
Lockhart said she knew she had to have Emily Rahm as the narrator for her book, and they discussed the details to move forward. They decided on a split format for costs and royalties, with Lockhart paying $100 upfront then they share royalties for seven years. After that, Lockhart plans to have CDs of the audiobook available for sale at her book signings.
Lockhart said she provided minimal notes and edits for Rahm’s work, stressing how her delivery fit the characters and the emotions flowing through “The Un-Life of William Moore.”
“It was very exciting every time I got something, because just listening to her read the book, I was like ‘wow, this lady makes my book sound like ten times better than it actually is’,” she said with a chuckle. “She just completely brought all the characters to life — she had so much life. Again, it was the most perfect fit that I could imagine.”
The audiobook was released at 10 p.m. Friday, May 7, and Lockhart has already received two five-star reviews. She has also sent some review copies to Facebook groups, and she has about 15 review copies available for review by emailing her at danalockhart411@gmail.com.
Lockhart stays busy with various projects, including a tentative meeting for the Hannibal Writers Guild to discuss participating in this year’s Steampunk Festival. The group has been able to invite guest speakers from all over the country through virtual meetings, Lockhart said, and members are eager to share more of what they are all about with community members.
In addition, Lockhart is in discussion with a publisher in regards to her forthcoming “Blood Knight” trilogy. Lockhart expressed her joy of creating an audiobook with Rahm.
“The Un-Life of William Moore” is available as an audiobook by visiting Audible at www.bit.ly/unlifeaudio. The e-book version is available on Amazon at www.bit.ly/theunlife for free with a trial of Audible.
To connect with Lockhart or learn more about her works, visit www.danalockhart.com. More information about the Hannibal Writers Guild is available by visiting www.hannibalwrites.org.