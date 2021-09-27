STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council recently held elections for new and renewing board members. HAC members voted for the Class of 2024 via mail, phone, email or by dropping their ballots to the HAC office.
Former HAC board member, Roger McGregor, was elected to a three-year term after serving as Ex-Officio board member for the last year. Continuing for their second three-year terms are Becky Evans, Patricia Garey and Heather Temple. Two board member had terms expiring and were re-appointed to the board to fill unexpired board terms. Those board members are Elise Blue and Ileen Levy.
The complete list of current HAC members includes Elise Blue, Becky Evans, Patricia Garey, Ruth Garner, Ileen Levy, Priscilla Mehaffy, Roger McGregor, Natasha Meininger, Paige Reigle, Stephen Schisler, Sherri Steinman and Heather Temple.
The HAC board also recently voted on officers for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Current board officers include Ruth Garner — President; Patricia Garey — 1st vice President; Sherri Steinmann — 2nd vice President; Ileen Levy — treasurer and Priscilla Mehaffy — Secretary.
The Hannibal Arts Council is currently staffed by Executive Director Michael Gaines, Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher and Office Manager Kerrie Otten.
More information and opportunities to get involved in the Hannibal Arts Council are available by contacting them at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or stopping by their office at 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Hannibal. For HAC updates and opportunities, visit hannibalarts.com.