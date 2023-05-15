Hannibal Arts Council to spotlight Erin Kelley as Molly Brown

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) will host a special performance spotlighting Hannibal’s own Molly Brown with Hannibal actor, playwright and producer Erin Kelley at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
The program is $15 for the general public and $10 for HAC members. Students are free. Tickets, including free student tickets, are available online at https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com, by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St during regular office hours of noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"MARGARET: The Incredible Molly Brown", written and performed by Erin Kelley, features Hannibal's own Margaret Tobin (Molly) Brown. Best known as the most famous survivor of the Titanic, Margaret was so much more: humanitarian, activist, philanthropist, political candidate and performer who made her mark on the world. Kelley brings this stellar fixture of American and women's history to life in a dynamic one-hour performance which is entertaining, educational and family friendly.
"MARGARET: The Incredible Molly Brown" opened with a successful run at Planters Barn Theater in 2021 and returns for a third season aboard American Cruise Lines in 2023. The show is also performed for groups and events in Hannibal and beyond.
Kelley has been a professional theatre artist for over 35 years and was based in St. Louis, Chicago, and New York before moving to Hannibal in 2019. She holds a BFA in Theatre Arts from Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., and is a member of Actors’ Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA. Her acting credits include theatre, television and film.
Originally from Tulsa, Okla., Kelley is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation/Shawnee. Her first solo show, “Portrait of My People”, is about growing up in her Native family and culture and is a Kevin Kline Award nominee. While based in St. Louis, she co-founded and for seven years was managing artistic director of the award-winning Avalon Theatre Company. Kelley launched her solo show theatre company, Gilded Age Stage, in Hannibal in 2021.
The Hannibal Arts Council is proud to present programs such as this to spotlight local talent in all genres. The presentation will be relaxed, informal and informative. The program is funded in part by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
