Hannibal Arts Council to spotlight Erin Kelley as Molly Brown

Hannibal actor, playwright and producer Erin Kelley will perform "MARGARET: The Incredible Molly Brown" at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. The relaxed and informative presentation is family friendly. Tickets are $15 for members of the general public, $10 for Hannibal Arts Council members and free for students. 

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) will host a special performance spotlighting Hannibal’s own Molly Brown with Hannibal actor, playwright and producer Erin Kelley at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

The program is $15 for the general public and $10 for HAC members. Students are free. Tickets, including free student tickets, are available online at https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com, by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St during regular office hours of noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

