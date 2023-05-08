Hannibal Arts Council to offer history series on Renaissance

The Hannibal Arts Council History Series speaker is Dr. Sam Swisher. Swisher served as professor of history and chair of the History Department at Hannibal-LaGrange University for 24 years. In the fall of 1996, Swisher came to Hannibal-LaGrange University as an Assistant Professor of History and Chair of the department, a position which he held until 2020. Swisher has been married to Susan since 1978, and has two grown children, a son, Jonathan, who lives in San Francisco Calif., and a daughter, Linzi, who lives in Chicago Ill.

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will offer a limited History Series as a weekday, daytime program.

The series, titled “Understanding the Renaissance” will begin at 2 p.m. on three consecutive Wednesdays – May 10, 17 and 24 - at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. The programs are free and open to the public. Programs are sponsored by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

