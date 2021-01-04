Hannibal Arts Council seeks entries for Billboard Art Competition

HANNIBAL — Entries are being accepted for the Seventh Annual "Art In The Open" Billboard Art Competition until Jan. 31.
The contest is open to adults 18 years of age or older and youth 8 to 17 who live within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal. The Hannibal Arts Council Board of Directors has decided to waive both the Adult and Youth Division’s entry fees this year.
The top winners in the adult and youth divisions will have their images featured on a series of billboards and on digital billboards in Hannibal and Quincy. The contest is being coordinated by the Hannibal Arts Council in partnership with Lamar Outdoor Advertising and Independent’s Service Company.
The goal of the project is to promote the arts in the Hannibal area and capture the creative spirit all art forms represented in Northeast Missouri and Western Illinois. Area artists, artisans, craftsmen, photographers, writers, actors, dancers and performers are encouraged to review the guidelines to learn how to participate, as the contest is not just open to visual arts.
Contest Guidelines and instructions on how to enter are available at hannibalarts.com on Gallery page under Art in the Open. Questions regarding the competition should be directed to the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or findit@hannibalarts.com.