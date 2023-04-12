Hannibal Arts Council requests images for 'Rise N' Shine' exhibit

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) invites the public to submit digital images for an upcoming Photography Channel exhibit, titled Rise N’ Shine.
To fit the theme, submitted digital images (up to five) should feature shots that show details such as your morning routine, morning coffee, bed head, frost or sunrise. The images will be viewed on the Hannibal Arts Council’s 55-inch 3-D television from Frday, May 26 to Saturday, July 1.
The deadline to submit digital images is Wednesday, May 24. To submit digital images for Rise N’ Shine, attach up to five images to an email (or send in separate emails) and send to kerrieo@hannibalarts.com. Digital or cell phone camera, Instagram or Facebook images are acceptable formats to submit. Participants are asked to put their name in the subject line or in the body of the email, so participants may be identified with their images.
Photography Channel submissions are not limited to the Hannibal area. Submissions are typically received from the area, but also from across the country and even other countries. Full guidelines for submitting images are available on the Exhibit Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com.
