Hannibal Arts Council requests images for 'Rise N' Shine' exhibit

For some, breakfast is the best way to start the day. For others, it might be a brisk walk, a run, meditation or just celebrating getting out of bed another day. The Hannibal Arts Council is requesting digital images for its upcoming Photography Channel titled Rise N’ Shine. Submitted digital images should feature images of your morning routine, such as morning coffee, bed head, frost or sunrise. Photography Channel submissions are not limited to the Hannibal area. Submissions are typically received from the area, but also from across the country and even other countries.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) invites the public to submit digital images for an upcoming Photography Channel exhibit, titled Rise N’ Shine.

To fit the theme, submitted digital images (up to five) should feature shots that show details such as your morning routine, morning coffee, bed head, frost or sunrise. The images will be viewed on the Hannibal Arts Council’s 55-inch 3-D television from Frday, May 26 to Saturday, July 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.