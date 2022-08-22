HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council recently recognized several community members with 2022 Paragon Art Awards. Award winners were presented original, one-of-a-kind award pieces by Hannibal artist Kim Caisse.

Roger McGregor was awarded The Ultimate Paragon, the highest award presented. McGregor was recognized for his commitment to Hannibal Arts Council, long-time involvement as a member of the Board of Directors and for the countless hours he has spent volunteering, participating in both general and gallery programming and his dedication to the Hannibal Arts Council, its programs and its mission. 

