HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council recently recognized several community members with 2022 Paragon Art Awards. Award winners were presented original, one-of-a-kind award pieces by Hannibal artist Kim Caisse.
Roger McGregor was awarded The Ultimate Paragon, the highest award presented. McGregor was recognized for his commitment to Hannibal Arts Council, long-time involvement as a member of the Board of Directors and for the countless hours he has spent volunteering, participating in both general and gallery programming and his dedication to the Hannibal Arts Council, its programs and its mission.
Other 2022 Paragon Art Awards winners included Leadership in the Arts (Art Project/Art Program) award recognized Stephen Schisler for the creation of two murals — “Together” completed in partnership with the Juneteenth Coalition during Hannibal’s 25th Anniversary Juneteenth Celebration and “Native Spirits” created in partnership with the Rotary Club of Hannibal.
A second Leadership in the Arts (Art Project/Art Program) award recognized the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council and its partners in the Mark Twain quote/art banner project in Downtown Hannibal.
Leadership in the Arts (Individual) award recognized Sue Dorsey for her dedication to HAC youth programming and committee involvement.
Leadership in the Arts (Business) award recognized Dutch Country General Store-Hannibal staff for their involvement in the Hannibal community, their impressive team and their support of the Hannibal Arts Council through membership, partnership, sponsorship and direct participation.
More information regarding the Hannibal Arts Council and to get involved in the organization contact the office at (573) 221-6545 or go to their website hannibalarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.