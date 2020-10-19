HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council recently recognized several community members with 2020 Paragon Art Awards. Award winners were presented original, one-of-a-kind award pieces by Hannibal painter Greg Celenze.
Lucas and Laura Judlowe won the The Ultimate Paragon, the highest award presented. The Judlowes were recognized for their commitment and dedication to the Hannibal Arts Council, role in organizing the Hannibal Folklife Festival cider booth for the past several years and support through membership and special campaigns. Lucas has also served as a HAC board member and is a past president.
Also recognized with 2020 Paragon Art Awards were: Leadership in the Arts (Art Project/Art Program) — Open Door Studio owner Joni Karr for the creation of a new art-related business in Downtown Hannibal and support of HAC through partnerships; Leadership in the Arts (Individual) — Kris A. Marie for her volunteerism, participation, encouragement and hard work at the Hannibal Folklife Festival root beer booth and other HAC programs; Leadership in the Arts (Business/Organization) — Hannibal Bicentennial Committee for all their hard work on Hannibal’s Bicentennial celebrations, including art-related programs like concerts and the logo design contest.
More information regarding the Hannibal Arts Council and opportunities to get involved in the organization are available by contacting the office at 573-221-6545 or going to their website at hannibalarts.com.