STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council recently recognized several community members with 2021 Paragon Art Awards. Award winners were presented original, one-of-a-kind award pieces by Hannibal painter Greg Celenze.
Rita Plowman won the The Ultimate Paragon, the highest award presented each year. Plowman was recognized for her commitment and dedication to the Hannibal Arts Council, long-time involvement in the Membership Committee and for the countless hours she has spent labeling all mailings coming from the Hannibal Arts Council.
Also recognized with 2021 Paragon Art Awards were: Leadership in the Arts (Art Project/Art Program) — Fritz Geisendorfer (1882-1980) Exhibit curated by Norman Hare and Art: Out of the Box Traffic Box Art Project partners Andrea Campbell and McKenzie Disselhorst; Leadership in the Arts (Individual) — Sandra Cox for the creation of the Jesse David Cox Memorial Fund to honor her late son and provide scholarships for HAC children’s programs.
More information regarding the Hannibal Arts Council and opportunities to get involved in the organization are available by contacting the office at 573-221-6545 or go to their website hannibalarts.com.
