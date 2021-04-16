HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council recently received a $4,250 grant from the General Mills Foundation Hometown Grantmaking Program.
Each year, General Mills Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations in priority areas of education, economic opportunity and artistic and cultural enrichment. The artistic and cultural enrichment focused grant program provides support to economic vitality and accessibility to the arts in local communities.
The Hannibal Arts Council was recommended to submit a grant through General Mills’ Community Action Council at the Hannibal plant. Funds will be used to support HAC’s comprehensive youth programming.