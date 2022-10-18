HANNIBAL — Each year, the Hannibal Arts Council selects special award winners during its annual Hannibal Folklife Festival.
Awards are decided based upon the quality and uniqueness of the exhibitor’s work, adherence to the folklife theme and overall presentation. Awards were presented by HAC staff.
Kirby and Lesa Carroll, of the Missouri Dulcimer Company from Warrensburg Mo., won Best of Show in the Artist category. Kirby Carroll has been building mountain dulcimers since 1984 as a hobby. He began building them in 2008 to sell.
All instruments are crafted of only Missouri woods. It is not unusual that some of the wood used has been hand-picked from the woods, cut, dried, and prepared for use by the artist. His wife, Lesa, plays dulcimer in their booth to showcase the instruments. More information can be found by visiting http://www.missouridulcimer.com
Josh McCurdy, of McCurdy Pottery from Frankford Mo., received First Place in the Artist category. The studio is known for its festival-favorite clay jack-o’-lanterns that sell out each year. More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/McCurdyPottery.
Hayden Woodworking, from Vandalia Mo., won Second Place in the Artist category. The three brothers (Dana, Jerry and Mick Hayden) create exceptionally fine wood items.
St. John's Lutheran School received the award for Best of Show in the Food category. Volunteers sold their famous cheese soup with proceeds benefitting their school programming. Food vendors at the festival must be local civic, church and non-profit organizations, with 100 percent of their profits going back into the community through their respective organizational missions.
The Hannibal Folklife Festival is held each October in Downtown Hannibal. The festival features traditional arts, performances, foods, fall and community. The dates for the 2023 Hannibal Folklife Festival are Oct. 21-22, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.