Hannibal Arts Council invites people to learn more about woodcarving

HANNIBAL — A special woodcarving workshop will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Instructor Steve Holt, an accomplished woodcarver, will cover knife safety, sharpening and basic carving cuts. Participants will practice the basic carving cuts before creating their own stylized bird using a wooden blank. All supplies and tools will be provided.
Class size is limited to six participants 17 years of age and up. The cost for the workshop is $20. Registration is required, by visiting https://woodcarving-workshop.eventbrite.com, calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by the Hannibal Arts Council at 105 S. Main St.
Holt and his wife Vilma, a glass artist, operate Expressions in Stained Glass & Wood. Both are Hannibal Folklife Festival exhibitors and frequent participants in exhibits at the Hannibal Arts Council. Their work is featured at Mark Twain Book and Gift Shop.
The workshop is sponsored by the Hannibal Art Club, Hannibal Arts Council and Missouri Arts Council.
