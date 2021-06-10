Hannibal Arts Council invites area artists to submit sweet work

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council is looking for art submissions featuring the bee.
Area artists are asked to use their imagination to create a new piece of art or submit a piece they already have which features something bee-related, like bees, honey, honeycombs or honey pots. The exhibit will be on display at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. from July 24 to Sept. 4.
Artwork may be dropped off at the Hannibal Arts Council from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 19 or Wednesday, July 21. Up to two pieces in any media category may be entered, 2-D or 3-D. Submitted pieces may be paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media or any media. The exhibit is open to youth and adults 13 and up residing within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal and both professional and amateur artists. There is no fee to include work(s) in the exhibit and no size restrictions. All works must be properly framed or ready for hanging. Entries may be for sale.
Guidelines, exhibit details, artist registration form and artwork labels are available on the Exhibit Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com. More information can be provided and questions regarding this and other HAC programs can be answered by contacting HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher at brendaf@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545.