HANNIBAL — Works of art created by 15 area community leaders paired with fifteen artists/mentors will be auctioned Thursday, April 28, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Beginning at 6 p.m. attendees may view the artwork for sale, enjoy hors d’oeuvres/drinks and network. The art auction begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per person ($25 at the door, if available). Due to limited space, registration is required. To purchase tickets, call 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or visit hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com. All proceeds benefit the Hannibal Arts Council and its programs.
The artist/mentor/community leader teams for the 3rd annual Bad Art by Good People Art Auction fundraiser are: Steve Ayers – Wendy Harrington/HRH Foundation; Lisa Wiese – Stacy Raith; Rebecca Butler – Liz Monroe/International Eyecare; Vilma Holt – Elise Blue/NEMO Humane Society; Becky Evans – Kathy Wear/Dutch Country General Store; Kelly Eddington – Megan Rapp/Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau; Brenda Beck Fisher – Ted Sampson/Hannibal Public Schools; Patricia Garey – Bob Garner/Great Rivers Bank; Pat Kerns – Courtney Bareis/F&M Bank and Trust Company; Steve Holt – Heather Temple/ServPro of Hannibal; Deb Myers – Daren Dowell/Chariton Valley; Stephen Schisler – Mark Kempker/Hannibal Fire Department; Nick Sorrill – Ben Van Ness/WGEM; Cyndi Taylor – Neil Maune/Wasinger Parham, L.C.; and James Zimmerman – Pat Benson/Benson Financial Group.
The Bad Art by Good People title is truly meant to be tongue-in-cheek, as the end-product of the community leader working with an artist/mentor will more than likely be good, if not great.
Community leaders were matched with artists/mentors by drawing names out of a hat in November. Hannibal Arts Council staff members are excited to connect community leaders and artists in a new way and look forward to the very fun fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.