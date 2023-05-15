HANNIBAL — The upcoming exhibits at the Hannibal Arts Council feature a wide variety of media.
The exhibits will be on display at the Hannibal Arts Council from Friday, May 26 through Saturday, July 1. The Hannibal Arts Council is located at 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Hannibal.
Yukari Kashihara, from Shirahaze Gallery in Rocheport, Mo., will be exhibiting wheel-thrown porcelain, Cherie Mcleod, of Quincy, Ill., will be exhibiting mixed mosaic art, Dawn Shiree Blackburn, of Moscow Mills, Mo., will be exhibiting alcohol inks, Monica Ruth, of Palmyra, Mo., will be exhibiting fiber wall hangings, Pat Moore, of Washington, Mo., will be exhibiting handmade baskets and John Bielik, of Shelbyville, Mo., will be exhibiting hand marbled paper.
Also exhibiting as part of a Best of Missouri Hands “On the Road” partnership exhibit will be Lauren Nall, of Crestwood, Mo., with metalsmith jewelry. Local artists have submitted works for the “Small Works” open show that will feature work that is 12” x 12” or smaller. Photography Channel will be digital images that reflect the theme “Rise N’ Shine” along with Featured Photographer Thomas Keedy.
An Exhibit Opening will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 26. There will be an Artist Talk at 6 p.m. The exhibits are sponsored by Kyle Mack, LUTCF-Shelter Insurance Companies and Michael Gaines.
HAC gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The HAC gallery is closed on Sundays.
