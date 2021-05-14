HANNIBAL — The upcoming exhibits at the Hannibal Arts Council include a wide variety of media, from oil paintings and cardboard creations to artwork featuring the tints and shades of purple and digital images of flowers.
The public is welcome to view the exhibits during regular gallery hours or during the Exhibit Opening from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 21. There will be an Artist Talk at 6 p.m.
Invitational exhibitions include works by Quincy artist Tim O’Neal and Hannibal artist Glenn Gordon, and cardboard assemblages by St. Louis artist Justin King.
In addition, there is an open show by local artists who submitted work for a “Lavender Fields Forever” theme and digital images of flowers submitted for the “Where Flowers Bloom, So Does Hope” Photography Channel. Dr. Jeanelle Boyer of New Hampshire will also be a featured photographer on the digital display.
The exhibits will run through Saturday, July 17, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St., and are being sponsored by Dr. Michael and Sherry Bukstein, Milly Johnson, Rita Plowman and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
HAC gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The HAC gallery is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays.
More information about the current exhibits and other HAC programs is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visiting them on the web at hannibalarts.com.