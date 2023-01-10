Hannibal Arts Council dinner and music event is Feb. 9

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will host a fundraising dinner and presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at 105 S. Main St.
Dinner+Music combines three great things: food for the body, music for the soul and funds for the arts. The event will include dinner — homemade soups, bread and desserts — with guests enjoying the singing and piano playing by Tyler Maul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.