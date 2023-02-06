Hannibal Arts Council celebrates 'Bad Art by Good People'

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council kicked off its fourth annual Bad Art by Good People program back in November.
Bad Art by Good People matches local community leaders and area artists/mentors to support the arts by creating works to sell. Fourteen local community leaders joined 14 area artists to pair up by drawing names out of a hat to determine who would be working with who.
The Bad Art by Good People title is truly meant to be tongue in cheek, as the end product of the community leader working with an artist/mentor will more than likely be good and in some cases may surprise us all. Once the community leaders and artists meet and create the works of art, the art will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting the Hannibal Arts Council and its programs.
The Bad Art by Good People auction will take place at the Hannibal Arts Council on Thursday, April 27.
Participating in the 2023 program are the following teams:
- Steve Ayers — Hal Benedict, HNB Bank
- Rebecca Butler — Natalie Will, WGEM Morning News
- Kim Caisse — Alicia Rollins, Edward Jones
- Todd Damotte — Jeriod Turner, Benson Financial Group
- Becky Evans — Erin Otten-Smith, F&M Bank
- Brenda Beck Fisher — Brad Kurz, Edward Jones
- Patricia Garey — Ryan Rapp, Commerce Bank
- Matthew Hemminghaus — Ann Lear
- Steve Holt — Brock Fahy, Chariton Valley
- Vilma Holt — Susan Wathen, HRH
- Pat Kerns — Sarah Wilson, The Loft
- Tai Taeoalii — Sarah Hathaway, Prestige Realty
- Cyndi Taylor — Sandy Borrowman
- James Zimmerman — Austin Shulse, Dutch Country
The Hannibal Arts Council is excited to connect community leaders and artists in a new way by implementing this fundraising concept.
