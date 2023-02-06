Hannibal Arts Council celebrates 'Bad Art by Good People'

During a pairing event for the Hannibal Arts Council’s Bad Art by Good People program, Brock Fahy, with Chariton Valley, draws a name out of a hat to determine which artist/mentor he will be matched with. The pair will work together to create an original art piece to be sold in April during a special Art Auction. Fourteen community leaders were matched with artists/mentors, and all will be featured in the Art Auction.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council kicked off its fourth annual Bad Art by Good People program back in November.

Bad Art by Good People matches local community leaders and area artists/mentors to support the arts by creating works to sell. Fourteen local community leaders joined 14 area artists to pair up by drawing names out of a hat to determine who would be working with who.

