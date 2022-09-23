HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council partnered with the Rotary Club of Hannibal to sponsor a pumpkin painting project during the Harvest Hootenanny Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17.
HAC provided supplies and volunteers to lead the project and County Market provided the pumpkins. Pumpkins created during the project were also eligible to enter a contest, with over 40 pumpkins entered this year. Prize sponsors included CoolByke, Rotary Club of Hannibal and the Hannibal Arts Council.
