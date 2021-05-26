HANNIBAL — Hannibal artist Len Moss shared memories from his decades of of service in World War II, the Korean War and the start of the Vietnam War, along with the stories behind some of his artwork at Hannibal Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday.
Moss was born in 1916 between Hannibal and Monroe City, Mo., during a blizzard so intense the doctor was unable to make it to the home for the birth. Moss received his art degree from Central Methodist Art University in Dallas, Texas in 1938, before hopping a freight train to the West Coast to see the country. His father served in the Navy, and he decided it would be a good decision to follow his lead.
Rotarian of the Day Bill Dees said Adolf Hitler was coming into power in Germany at the time Moss joined the service.
"He enlisted at a time that was pretty critical in this country," Dees said.
Moss entered the Navy as a Seaman Second after flight training at Lambert Field. He held up his painting of a Yellow Bird, a training plane for beginning pilots. He learned how to take off, land and get out of a tailspin in that craft.
From there, he went to Pensacola, Fla. He flew Lockheed twin-engine planes next. He said at the beginning of WWII, the early planes were outdated. But that situation changed, as he displayed a painting of his favorite plane to fly, the P-51 Mustang.
"We could take care of ourselves with that against the German Luftwaffe," he said. "Over a period of some 28 1/2 years, I've flown 13 different types of airplanes."
His tour of duty spanned Sicily, Italy, southern France and Europe. He remembered how pilots learned a lot on their own, and in a short time. Pilots received a handbook for the airplane, were shown the control stick and basic controls, then they set out.
"A lot of it was self-learning, and in combat, you learn pretty fast," Moss said.
He flew many different aircraft, and he painted the fuselages of numerous aircraft during the war. He said it was common practice to paint a likeness of each serviceman's wife or girlfriend, along with slogans like "Rome Gnome", "The Beast" and the logo "Sweetie Pants" on Moss's P-51 Mustang fighter.
After he retired from flying in 1967, Moss returned to Hannibal, and has been painting ever since.
Moss recognized fellow service members at the beginning of his presentation. He explained how his experience flying so many aircraft inspired his artwork. Some of the paintings he showed included a cockpit view during battle, P-51 Mustangs and a scene with a battleship in combat.
He swims daily at the Hannibal YMCA, and creates artwork in his studio at home every day. Moss's artwork has been shown all over the area, including the Hagerman Art Gallery at Hannibal-LaGrange University and the Hannibal Arts Council, which named a gallery in his honor.
Moss has traveled around the world, and he still loves the chance to take a trip and see new places. And he had some advice to share with members of the younger generations.
"One thing you certainly are learning overseas — be proud of your country," Moss said. It's one of the most wonderful countries in the world, as you will find out. I'm sure all of you who have traveled all over the world, you know there's nothing like being a citizen of the United States. Think of the number of people trying to get into this country, and the other countries they're trying to get out."