HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Art Club would like to announce the award recipients for its 58th annual area artist exhibit and competition, ORiGINALE.

The exhibit features 121 original works by 66 area artists and is one of the best representations of area artists. Works on exhibit include oil/oil pastel, drawings/prints, water media, sculpture/assemblage, mixed media and acrylics.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.