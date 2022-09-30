HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Art Club would like to announce the award recipients for its 58th annual area artist exhibit and competition, ORiGINALE.
The exhibit features 121 original works by 66 area artists and is one of the best representations of area artists. Works on exhibit include oil/oil pastel, drawings/prints, water media, sculpture/assemblage, mixed media and acrylics.
Awards were announced Friday, Sept. 23. Award winners received a ribbon and cash awards sponsored by area individuals, businesses and organizations.
Recipients of the two top Best of Show awards for the night were Catherine Vernetti and Lydia O’Neal. Vernetti won the Dr. Michael & Sherry Bukstein Best of Show Award for her pastel titled "Morning Has Broken" in the Non-Professional Division. O’Neal won the Milly Johnson Memorial Best of Show Award for her oil painting, "Hathor Dreaming in the Professional Division".
Recipients of two Pinnacle Awards in each division were Lynn Zielinski and Tim O’Neal. Zielinski won the Brent Jacobson Award for her acrylic titled "Sea Traveler" in the Non-Professional Division. O’Neal won the Independent’s Service Company Award for his oil painting, "Nested" in the Professional Division.
Recipients of two Achievement Awards in each division were Martha Adrian and Larry Siwek. Adrian won the Nancy Beckner Memorial Award for her oil painting titled "Strutting His Stuff" in the Non-Professional Division. Siwek won the James O’Donnell Funeral Home Award for his watercolor, "After the Rain" in the Professional Division.
Three Excellence Awards were presented in each division. Winners in the Non-Professional Division were: Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Award — "Self Portrait" by Morgan Frankenhoff; Dorothy Marshall Memorial Award — "Peace
by Vilma Holt; Law Firm of Dempsey & Dempsey & Hilts Award —
"Euphoria" by Morgan Zavoral; and Aaron Gregonis Award — "Nature Provides" by Mary Ann Brinkley. Winners in the Professional Division were: Donald Stolte & Suzie Resnick Memorial Award — "That They All Be One" by Brenda Benson; F&M Bank and Trust Award — "Menomorphosis:Mood Swing" by Kelly Eddington; HNB Bank Award — "Lidded Jar #1" by Steve Ryan; and Wade Stables Award — "Barren Shadows" by Carol Burns.
Six Merit Awards were presented in each division. Winners in the Non-Professional Division were: Doris Ahrens Memorial Award — "Fairy and the Bluebird" by Judy Flowers; Dr. Joshua Ricker DDS Award — "Branding Iron" by Jim Eberle; Linda Robbins Memorial Award — "Don’t Mess With Texas" by K. Allen Ballard; Mary Ann Viorel Award — "Sentinel" by Vilma Holt; Nancy Beckner Memorial Award — "Irresistible Attraction" by Steve Holt; and Toto Rendlen Award — "Ripper" by Steve Gumble. Winners in the Professional Division were: Barrick-Gaines Award — "Conversation" by Pat Kerns; Gallery 310 Award — "Nature at Night" by Angela Robertson; Great River Watercolor Society Award — "Quiet Afternoon" by Jamie Green; Quincy Artists Guild Award — "Road Play Encroachment" by Bill Yates; Steven Viorel Award — "Not Ready" by Deb Myers; and Toto Rendlen Award — "The 2 A.M. Dilemma: by Kathy Hyer.
Recipients of additional Honorable Mention Awards in each division were "Jackson Browne" by Shelley Campbell and "Hay You" by Carol Robbins in the Non-Professional Division and "Untitled" by Adriana Brown and "Green Hollow" by Steven Walker in the Professional Division.
The 2022 judge was Amy Smith. Smith received her MFA from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is currently a professional artist and art instructor at Truman University in Kirksville.
The exhibit is on display at the Hannibal Arts Council until Saturday, Oct. 29. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
