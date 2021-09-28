HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Art Club announced the award recipients for its 57th annual area artist exhibit and competition, ORiGINALE on Friday, Sept. 24.
The exhibit features 103 original works by 57 area artists and is one of the best representations of area artists. Works on exhibit include oil/oil pastel, drawings/prints, water media, sculpture/assemblage, mixed media and acrylics. Award winners received a ribbon and cash awards sponsored by area individuals, businesses and organizations.
Recipients of the two top Best of Show awards for the night were Betty Smith of Golden, Ill. and Kelly Eddington of Monroe City, Mo. Smith won the Dr. Michael and Sherry Bukstein Best of Show Award for her watercolor titled Technicolor Harbor in the Non-Professional Division. Eddington won the LaBinnah Bistro Best of Show Award for her watercolor titled Like Father Like Daughter in the Professional Division.
Recipients of two Pinnacle Awards in each division were Vilma Holt of Hannibal and Linda Buechting of Quincy, Ill. Holt won the Barrick-Gaines Award for her fused glass piece title Floral Expressions in the Non-Professional Division. Buechting won the Independent’s Service Company Award for her watercolor titled Sue’s Tea and Cookies in the Professional Division.
Recipients of two Achievement Awards in each division were Alan Starkey of Quincy, Ill. and Howard Kuo of Hannibal. Starkey won the Brent Jacobson Memorial Award for his acrylic painting titled Series 188 in the Non-Professional Division. Kuo won the James O’Donnell Funeral Home Award for his watercolor titled I Love the Beauty of Art Show in the Professional Division.
Three Excellence Awards were presented in each division. Winners in the Non-Professional Division were: Fiddlestiks Food and Spirits Award — Janitas by Reagan Jackson; Dorothy Marshall Memorial Award — York Street by Robert Cook; Law Firm of Dempsey, Dempsey and Hilts P.C. Award — Forgotten Beauty by Dottie Hahn; and Aaron Gregonis Award — Wickfield Barn 3.0 by K. Allen Ballard. Winners in the Professional Division were: Donald Stolte and Suzie Resnick Memorial Award — Snow Play by Bill Yates; F&M Bank and Trust Award — Where I’ve Been by Amanda Brown-DeClue; HNB Bank Art Award — Southern Roots by Brenda Beck Fisher; and William “Bill” Krehmeier Memorial Award — Buster by Susan Welker.
Six Merit Awards were presented in each division. Winners in the Non-Professional Division were: Doris Ahrens Memorial Award — Reverse Psychology by Bailey Neighbor; Dr. Joshua Ricker DDS Award — Old Idea New Idea by Ezra Collins; Linda Robbins Memorial Award — Tranquil Water by Martha Mudd Adrian; Mary Ann Viorel Award — Roses by Jennifer Klingele; Nancy Beckner Memorial Award — Catching Some Headlines by Amanda Pendergrass; Toto Rendlen Award — Orney Island Cliff by Dave Awbrey. Winners in the Professional Division were: Gallery 310 Award — Lidded Jar #1 by Steve Ryan; Mary Wiehe Memorial Award — The Golden Goose by James Zimmerman; Great River Watercolor Society Award — Unsettled by Mary Jo Kattelman; Quincy Artists Guild Award — So Many Colors So Little Time by Deb Myers; Steven Viorel Award — Take PC#46 by Robert Mejer; Toto Rendlen Award — Untitled #1 by Matthew Stahl.
Recipients of additional Honorable Mention Awards in each division were Lion on Box by Steve Holt, The One That Got Away by Jan Gregonis, Facing the Future by Sheryl Charity, Spring Beauty by Jane Danielsons in the Non-Professional Division and Every Child Is An Artist... by Brenda Benson, Clarion Colors by Tim O’Neal, Dinky and the Brain by Cyndi Taylor, Sunlit Brush & End of Old Bridge by Dennis Babbitt in the Professional Division.
The 2021 judge was Marilynne Bradley, of St. Louis, Mo., a professional artist and art educator. Bradley has had over 150 one-person exhibits and received over 50 awards. She received her BFA from Washington University, an MAT from Webster University and her MFA from Syracuse University. She is a member of the faculty of Webster University and the University of Missouri-Columbia.
The exhibit is on display at the Hannibal Arts Council until Saturday, Oct. 30. Gallery hours are Monday and Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.