MEXICO, Mo. — Teens from across the state of Missouri, their pageant directors and families will travel to the heart of Missouri June 14 to kick off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at Missouri Military Academy.
After having to delay an entire year, the Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen program is excited to get back on the stage and crown a new Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen.
“We are very excited to be back in Mexico,” Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Executive Director Steve Wilson said. “This group of contestants has worked so hard to promote their titles and social impact initiatives throughout the state, all while being in a pandemic. They are dedicated to making the most of every opportunity.”
The Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen class of 2021 includes a Hannibal teen and a Palmyra teen. They are Miss Brick City’s Outstanding Teen Alana Lemon, the daughter of Anna Lemon and James Lemon of Hannibal, and Miss Heartland’s Outstanding Teen Mallory Sublette, the daughter of Brandon and Jessica Sublette of Palmyra, Mo.
Alana, a student at St. John’s Lutheran School, will perform a vocal number during the talent competition on Wednesday night. The rest of the week, her competition schedule includes: a private interview with the judges on Tuesday afternoon, fitness, along with talent on Wednesday night and evening wear and on-stage question during Thursday night’s preliminary competition. This is her first year competing in the Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageant.
Alana’s platform, “Be A Big!” promotes the Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization to residents throughout the state as well as the positive nature of being a mentor. She hopes to assist in bringing the organization to rural areas of Missouri.
Mallory, a student at Palmyra High School, will perform a drum solo during the talent competition on Wednesday night. The rest of the week, her competition schedule includes: a private interview with the judges on Tuesday afternoon, fitness, along with talent on Wednesday night and evening wear and on-stage questions during Thursday night’s preliminary competition. In 2019, Mallory finished in the top five of the pageant.
Mallory’s platform, “Drop and Give Me 20”, tackles a common problem for teens and adults alike in the state. Through this initiative, Mallory asks participants to drop their electronic devices and take 20 minutes each day to become more physically active.
Pageant week will begin with a kick-off brunch on Monday, when the Outstanding Teen candidates are recognized for their various service projects and achievements. Throughout the week, the teen candidates will participate in a wide variety of activities, ending on Saturday afternoon with a reverse parade and meet and greet, held in downtown Mexico, Mo.
The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 15, and will continue through Thursday, June 17. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen on Friday night as it says goodbye to reigning Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Halie Hebron. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen will immediately begin preparations to compete on the national stage in Orlando later this summer.
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award more than $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss Missouri and Outstanding Teen programs.
Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 West Jackson Street, or by calling 573-581-2765.