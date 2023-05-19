MEXICO, Mo. — In less than a month, a new Miss Missouri’s Teen will be crowned at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico and several area teen titleholders have their sights set on the crown.

Beginning Monday, June 12, local teen titleholders from across the state of Missouri will spend a week in Mexico, competing in interview, talent, evening gown and on-stage question and health and fitness preliminaries. On Friday, June 16, the Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization will crown a new Miss Missouri’s Teen who will compete on the national stage later this summer.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.