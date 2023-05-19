MEXICO, Mo. — In less than a month, a new Miss Missouri’s Teen will be crowned at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico and several area teen titleholders have their sights set on the crown.
Beginning Monday, June 12, local teen titleholders from across the state of Missouri will spend a week in Mexico, competing in interview, talent, evening gown and on-stage question and health and fitness preliminaries. On Friday, June 16, the Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization will crown a new Miss Missouri’s Teen who will compete on the national stage later this summer.
Those hoping to earn the crown of Miss Missouri’s Teen are:
Miss Northeast’s Teen Avery Trower is the daughter of Kim and Mike Trower of Palmyra. Avery is a student at Palmyra Middle School. During her year as Miss Northeast’s Teen, Avery has focused on helping other teens cope with ADHD and anxiety with her social impact initiative, “Don’t Dim Your Sparkle”. Avery’s title covers the northeast section of the state.
Miss Boone County’s Teen Alana Lemon is the daughter of James and Anna Lemon of Hannibal. Alana is a student at Hannibal Senior High School. During her year as Miss Boone County’s Teen, Alana has advocated for her service initiative of: “Project Bookworm”, which focuses on the life-long values that can be found during reading. Alana’s title covers the Columbia region.
The organization’s reigning Miss Missouri’s Teen is Mallory Sublette of Palmyra. Using her scholarships as a state titleholder, Mallory will graduate from Palmyra High School later this month and continue her academic journey at the University of Alabama. Mallory is the daughter of Brandon and Jessica Sublette of Palmyra.
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award more than $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss Missouri and Outstanding Teen programs.
Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 W. Jackson St. or by calling 573-581-2765.
